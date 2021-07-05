BOC Aviation delivers 7 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to TUI

Leasing company BOC Aviation Limited has delivered the seventh of seven new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for lease to TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited. All aircraft are powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.

Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation, said: “We are delighted to work with our long-standing customer TUI, and to provide TUI with the most fuel-efficient, latest technology aircraft. Following the international recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, we delivered all seven aircraft to TUI in just four months, which reflects a high level of teamwork on both sides. We look forward to developing our relationship with TUI further and remain committed to providing our customers with large scale financing solutions as well as technologically advanced aircraft.”

Tom Chandler, Managing Director, Fleet and Asset Management, TUI Group, said: “We are very pleased to have expanded our relationship with BOC Aviation through these financing transactions, agreed in two tranches August 2020 and October 2020, with the completion of the deliveries in time for the peak summer season. We look forward to other opportunities to work with BOC Aviation in future. These additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are a valuable addition to our fleet, characterised by considerably lower fuel consumption and noise emissions than the aircraft that they replace. This contributes to our aim to reduce the environmental impact of holidays and to maintain our top ranking among the world’s most carbon-efficient airlines.”