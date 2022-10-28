BOC Aviation completes delivery of six Boeing 787-9 aircraft to Norse Atlantic Airways

BOC Aviation Limited has completed the delivery of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to Norwegian carrier Norse Atlantic Airways. All six aircraft are powered by Rolls Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines.

“The delivery of these six aircraft reflects the strong level of teamwork and cooperation between Norse Atlantic and ourselves,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “We look forward to working with Norse on its future fleet requirements and remain committed to providing all our customers with fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft.”

“We are delighted to have completed the delivery of six Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from BOC Aviation. This marks another milestone for Norse Atlantic Airways and is a testament to the hard work and cooperation of both companies to conclude this agreement,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.