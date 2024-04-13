Lessor Azorra delivers first Embraer E190-E2 aircraft to Scoot

Azorra has delivered the first of nine Embraer E190-E2 aircraft to Scoot, Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary. Named ‘Explorer 3.0’, this marks Scoot’s first introduction of an aircraft from the Brazilian manufacturer.

The CEO of Scoot, Leslie Thng, expressed enthusiasm for the modern and fuel-efficient E190-E2 jets, highlighting their importance in the airline’s network growth strategy. Azorra’s CEO, John Evans, emphasised the significance of this delivery for Scoot’s expansion and Azorra’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. Embraer’s President and CEO, Arjan Meijer, highlighted the suitability of the E2s for Scoot’s ambitions and expressed anticipation for passenger enjoyment of the aircraft’s comfort and efficiency.

Scoot’s E2 services are scheduled to commence in May 2024, with Explorer 3.0’s inaugural flight to Krabi, Thailand.