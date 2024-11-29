Malaysia Airlines receives its first fuel-efficient A330neo from Airbus

Malaysia Airlines has received its first A330-900neo, the first of 20 leased from Avolon, marking a milestone for fuel efficiency and passenger comfort.

Configured with 297 seats in a premium two-class layout, the aircraft features enhanced cabin space, improved air quality, advanced in-flight entertainment, and high-speed Wi-Fi. It will serve routes across Asia, the Pacific, and select Middle Eastern destinations.

Malaysia Airlines joins 20 global operators of the A330neo, with over 140 units delivered worldwide to date.