Malaysia Airlines receives its first fuel-efficient A330neo from Airbus

By
André Orban
-
0
21

Malaysia Airlines has received its first A330-900neo, the first of 20 leased from Avolon, marking a milestone for fuel efficiency and passenger comfort.

Configured with 297 seats in a premium two-class layout, the aircraft features enhanced cabin space, improved air quality, advanced in-flight entertainment, and high-speed Wi-Fi. It will serve routes across Asia, the Pacific, and select Middle Eastern destinations.

Malaysia Airlines joins 20 global operators of the A330neo, with over 140 units delivered worldwide to date.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.