Lessor Avolon orders a further 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Avolon, a leading international leasing company, has solidified its commitment to Airbus by ordering an additional 100 A321neo aircraft, increasing its total A321neo order to 190 planes. This move emphasises Avolon’s confidence in aviation’s long-term growth and secures its ability to support customer fleet expansion and replacement plans into the next decade.

The investment highlights the value and versatility of the A321neo for lessors and operators, aligning with Avolon’s strategy to secure future-fit aircraft for its airline customers.

With this agreement, Avolon’s total firm orders from Airbus reach 632 aircraft, spanning the A320, A330, and A350 Families, reflecting their strong partnership. The A321neo, known for its extended range, enhanced performance, reduced noise, and significant fuel and CO2 savings compared to prior models, continues to attract global demand, with over 5,600 ordered by 100 customers worldwide.

On this same day, Avolon ordered 40 Boeing MAX aircraft.