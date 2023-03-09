Lessor Avolon delivers first Airbus A320neos to ITA Airways

Total of 5 Airbus A320-200neos to be delivered to ITA Airways in 2023

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, has delivered 3 new Airbus A320-200neos to ITA Airways. A further 2 aircraft will be delivered later in the year, supporting ITA Airway’s target for its portfolio to comprise 80% new-generation fuel-efficient aircraft by 2026.

The newly delivered aircraft are the first A320neos in ITA Airway’s fleet. Carrying the company’s striking new blue livery, these aircraft will support its short and medium-haul services in the 2023 summer season.

Paul Geaney, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Avolon commented: “We are delighted to support ITA Airways with the delivery of the first A320neos in their fleet. One of our core commitments is to help customers make the transition to fuel-efficient new technology aircraft, and this deal demonstrates how a lessor like Avolon can help airlines achieve their sustainability ambitions.”

Francesco Presicce, Officer, Chief Technology Officer ITA Airways: “The A320neo combines technology and efficiency to deliver 20% less fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous generation aircraft. It is further enriching ITA Airways’ modern and environment-friendly fleet, which will feature 80% new generation aircraft by 2026. We are very pleased to be working with Avolon and taking delivery of these new aircraft to serve on our domestic and international network as we look forward to a busy summer 2023.”

Dublin | 6 March 2023