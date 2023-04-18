Lessor Avolon delivers 15 Airbus A320neo Aircraft to Vistara

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, announces it has completed the delivery of 15 A320neo aircraft to Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

Paul Geaney, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Avolon commented: “We are delighted to have completed this delivery of 15 fuel-efficient new technology aircraft to Vistara. The rapidly growing Indian aviation market is benefitting from Vistara’s continued success and we welcome the opportunity to have supported this expansion of their A320neo fleet.”

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara commented: “A modern and efficient fleet is the backbone of any airline operations and enables consistent growth. We are pleased to have worked with Avolon on the delivery of these 15 aircraft which enabled us to continue our expansion and offer greater connectivity to our customers.”

Dublin | 18 April 2023