Boeing and aircraft lessor Avolon agree on order for forty Boeing 737 MAX 8’s

Boeing and Avolon announced the Ireland-based lessor intends to purchase 40 more Boeing 737-8 airplanes to expand the lessor’s 737 MAX portfolio – consisting of 737-8 and 737-10 variants – to more than 110 jets. Avolon also ordered 40 737-8s in June.

The new order is subject to shareholder approval by Bohai Leasing Co, Ltd, Avolon’s main shareholder, and will be posted to Boeing’s Orders and Deliveries website when finalized.

“Today’s order reflects our continuing optimism in the outlook for the aviation sector and strengthens our ability to meet customer needs in delivery slots out to 2030 when the availability of aircraft is very limited,” said Avolon CEO Andy Cronin. “We have now committed to 80 new, fuel-efficient 737 MAX airplanes this year, supporting the transformation of our fleet to lower emissions airplanes. Avolon has been a long-standing supporter of the 737 MAX platform, delivering the 1000th 737 MAX produced earlier this year and the first ever 737 MAX in 2017. It is a pleasure to partner again with Boeing on this new order.”

The 737 MAX provides Avolon’s customers with greater flexibility across their network, while reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 20%. On average each airplane will save up to 8 million pounds of CO 2 annually compared to airplanes it replaces.

“With long-term travel demand expected to remain strong, we are ready to support lessors looking to increase their single-aisle portfolios with fuel-efficient jets capable of operating across various route networks,” said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “Avolon continues to be a significant and much valued customer for the 737 program. This repeat order, in the same year, demonstrates its confidence in the 737-8 and the value the airplane brings to its customers.”