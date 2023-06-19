Avolon supports SalamAir fleet expansion with agreement to lease three Airbus A330neo aircraft

First delivery expected in October 2023

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, has announced a firm commitment to lease three Airbus A330neo aircraft to SalamAir, Oman’s value-for-money airline. A letter of intent was signed at the Paris Air Show on 19 June 2023, and the first delivery is expected to be in October 2023.

The introduction of three new Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft will bring significant advantages to SalamAir and support the airline’s fleet and network expansion plans. These modern aircraft feature a dual-class configuration with 365 economy seats and 12 premium flatbed seats, allowing for enhanced passenger comfort and capacity. The A330neo offers a substantial increase in distance compared to SalamAir’s existing fleet.

One notable advantage of the A330neo is its improved fuel efficiency, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions when compared to previous-generation aircraft. This contributes to a decrease in operational costs for the airline, aligning with its commitment to environmental sustainability.

