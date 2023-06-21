Lessor Avolon signs MoU for 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft



Avolon, the international leasing company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to order 20 A330neo aircraft. Avolon’s selection of the A330-900 reflects its vision to secure the earliest available slots, to take advantage of growing widebody demand around the world.

Including owned, managed and committed aircraft, Avolon currently has a total fleet of 616 Airbus aircraft. This includes 55 A330neos as well as 208 A320ceo, 285 A320neo, 51 A330ceo and 17 A350s).

Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, said: “We have been a strong supporter of the A330neo programme since its launch and with our existing widebody order book fully placed we are now locking in future growth in a supply-constrained environment. Our expanded delivery pipeline allows us to offer our customers the A330neo’s range and reduced emissions to support their evolving fleet needs. Our recent aircraft orders and commitments reflect our confidence in the long-term growth trajectory of the aviation sector, which is outlined in our recent World Fleet Forecast projecting that the global passenger fleet will almost double by 2042.”

“It’s fantastic to see Avolon once again commit additional investment in the A330neo aircraft and lead the lessor market reordering widebody aircraft. Avolon’s vision and timing could not be better with this commitment for a further 20 aircraft to its portfolio. Avolon will benefit from the strong wave of growth and replacements that we currently observe across all markets,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International at Airbus.

The A330neo features the award-winning Airspace cabin, which offers passengers a high level of comfort, ambience, and design. This includes more individual space, enlarged overhead bins, a new lighting system and access to the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

The A330neo is Airbus’ latest widebody aircraft. Powered by the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200 nm / 13,300 km non-stop. At the end of May 2023, the A330 Family had accumulated 1,775 firm orders from 130 customers worldwide, making it the world’s most popular widebody family, dominating the short-and medium-haul widebody market.

Le Bourget, 21 June 2023