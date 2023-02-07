Avolon delivers 5 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to Akasa Air

Avolon’s first lease deal with India’s newest airline

Avolon, an Irish international aircraft leasing company, announces it has completed the delivery of 5 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to Akasa Air, India’s newest airline.

Delivery of the aircraft commenced in December 2022 and was completed in January 2023.

This sale and leaseback transaction is Avolon’s first deal with Akasa.

Paul Geaney, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Avolon commented: “We are excited to support new entrants to the market, so it is a pleasure to have completed this transaction to lease 5 new narrowbody aircraft to Akasa. We congratulate Akasa on their successful launch and look forward to building on our strong relationship with them.”

Bhavin Joshi, Co-Founder and Sr. Vice President – Leasing & Procurement at Akasa Air commented: “Since our launch last August we have rapidly added capacity, new routes and welcomed one million passengers to our unique offering. We are delighted to join hands with Avolon and will continue to invest in new technology aircraft that can offer superior reliability and carbon efficiency.”

Dublin, 7 February 2023