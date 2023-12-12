Aircraft lessor Avolon signs firm order for 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, has signed a firm order for 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft, taking its total order for the A321neo to 190 aircraft. On the agreement, Airbus says: “This secures Avolon’s delivery pipeline for the world’s preferred single aisle Family.”

“This order strengthens our delivery pipeline and reflects our confidence in the long-term growth outlook for aviation,“ said Andy Cronin, CEO of Avolon. “Avolon now has 292 A320neo family aircraft on order, locking in our ability to support customers’ replacement and fleet expansion plans into the next decade. This order reflects the strength of Avolon’s balance sheet and our proven ability to execute transactions swiftly. We welcome the opportunity to enhance the longstanding relationship we have with Airbus and build on the order we made for 20 A330neos earlier this year.”

“This investment in the A321neo is a testimony by one of the world’s leading lessors to the unprecedented value the world’s most versatile single aisle aircraft generates for its lessor and operator base. It points to Avolon’s vision to secure slots longer term for its strong airline customer portfolio with the right aircraft for the future. This way Avolon and its customers can benefit from the strong wave of growth and replacements being observed globally across all markets,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International at Airbus.

With this latest agreement, Avolon’s total firm order-tally directly from Airbus rises to 632 aircraft, and includes A320, A330 and A350 Families. In September, Avolon ordered 20 A330neo aircraft to take advantage of growing global widebody demand.

The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus’ A320neo Family, offering unparalleled range and performance. By incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings a 50% noise reduction and more than 20% fuel savings and CO? reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft, while maximizing passenger comfort in the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky. To date more than 5,600 A321neos have been ordered by more than 100 customers across the globe.