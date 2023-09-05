Lessor Aviation Capital Group finalises order for 13 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Lessor grows and diversifies order book with new 737-8 and 737-10 jets

Boeing 737-10 order momentum continues; more than 800 unfilled orders for 737 MAX family’s largest jet

Boeing and Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG) announced today the aeroplane lessor has finalised an order for 13 737 MAX jets, increasing the lessor’s order book to 47 737 MAXs.

The new, incremental order includes seven 737-8 and six 737-10 jets as ACG grows its single-aisle options to meet robust customer demand for the fuel-efficient 737 MAX aeroplane family.

“We are pleased to expand ACG’s commitment to the 737 MAX program. This additional order will allow ACG to offer highly fuel efficient and versatile aircraft to our airline customers worldwide,” said Steven Udvar-Hazy, senior vice president and chief of Aircraft Operations at ACG.

The 737 MAX family offers carriers enhanced efficiency and route flexibility for short- and medium-haul air travel, making it a valuable asset for aeroplane lessors such as ACG. Lessors have ordered more than 1,300 737 MAX jets.

The 737-8 can carry up to 210 passengers based on configuration with a range of 3,500 nautical miles, while the 737-10, the largest 737 MAX model, seats up to 230 passengers with a range of 3,100 nautical miles. Both variants reduce fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to the aeroplanes they replace.

“ACG’s growing and diverse 737 MAX portfolio allows its customers to operate a more sustainable, efficient fleet,” said Christy Reese, Boeing vice president of Global Leasing Commercial Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We look forward to helping ACG deliver the most fuel-efficient aeroplanes in the industry to its airline partners.”

On average, each 737 MAX saves up to eight million pounds of CO 2 emissions annually compared to the aeroplanes it replaces. The 737 MAX is a quieter aeroplane, with a 50% smaller noise footprint than the aeroplanes it replaces.

