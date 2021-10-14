Lessor Aviation Capital Group announces the delivery of one Boeing 737-8 MAX to TUI Travel for TUI fly Belgium

Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft on long-term lease to TUI Travel. This Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1B engines is part of a multi-aircraft transaction between ACG and the airline.

“We are pleased to announce the delivery of this Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to TUI Travel, and we look forward to continuing to grow our long-term relationship with the TUI Travel team,” said Tom Baker, CEO and president of ACG.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., October 14, 2021

The plane will be based in Brussels, registered OO-TMZ and operated by TUI fly Belgium.