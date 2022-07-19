Lessor Aviation Capital Group announces order for 12 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets

Order will support narrowbody market demand as air travel continues to recover

Boeing and Aviation Capital Group LLC today at the Farnborough International Airshow announced the aircraft lessor is growing its 737 MAX portfolio with an order for 12 additional 737-8 jets. As the travel market recovers, ACG is increasing its 737-8 offering to meet airline demand for modern, fuel-efficient, and sustainable operations. The order was previously unidentified on Boeing’s Orders and Deliveries website.

“This latest incremental 737 MAX order allows ACG to offer highly fuel-efficient aeroplanes to our airline customers around the world,” said Mahoko Hara, ACG Executive Chair. “These additional 737 MAX aircraft will help position ACG’s order book for a recovery in air traffic coming out of the pandemic.”

Today’s announcement will see ACG expand its 737 MAX order book to 34 aeroplanes, building upon an order for nine 737-8s in May 2022. Boeing is seeing strong market demand for the 737 MAX family, with more than 1,000 gross orders across all models since late 2020.

“The 737 MAX family strengthens ACG’s narrowbody portfolio, providing operators with excellent fuel efficiency and flexibility across different networks,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “Topping up with additional 737-8s positions ACG well to respond to growing airline demand. We look forward to more opportunities to expand our relationship to support ACG and their customers.”

The 737-8 is a member of the 737 MAX family, which is designed to offer more fuel efficiency, reliability, and flexibility in the single-aisle market. The aeroplane can fly 3,550 nautical miles – about 600 miles farther than its predecessor – allowing airlines to offer new and more direct routes for passengers. Compared to the aeroplanes it replaces, the 737-8 also delivers superior efficiency, using 20% less fuel and significantly reducing CO 2 emissions and operating costs.

