Aircraft leasing company Aviation Capital Group (ACG) has expanded its fleet with an additional order for 35 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, consisting of 16 MAX 8s and 19 MAX 10s.

These aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2031 and will be added to ACG’s existing order of 47 MAX jets.

ACG’s fleet includes around 480 aircraft, predominantly narrow-body, which are leased to more than 90 airlines worldwide.