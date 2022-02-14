Aviation Capital Group finalises order for 20 Airbus A220 aircraft

Global full-service aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG), wholly owned by Tokyo Century Corporation, has signed a firm contract for 20 A220s following its order for 40 A320neo Family aircraft including five A321XLRs announced in December 2021.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Airbus through this A220 order”, said Steven C. Udvar-Hazy, Senior Vice President, OEM Relations & Market Development at ACG. “Our airline customers will appreciate the A220’s environmental friendliness, passenger comfort, and competitive operating economics.”

“This order for 20 A220s from Tokyo Century’s Aviation Capital Group reflects the potential of the aircraft as a sound investment, including for investors based in the Asia Pacific region”, said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. “We thank and congratulate our partners at ACG. With fuel and emissions efficiency ever more a discriminating investment choice, the A220 really stands out. Equally gratifying is the market feedback that the A220’s cabin is becoming the passengers’ darling in the regional and small single-aisle segments.”

The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market and brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines. Featuring a 50% reduced noise footprint and up to 25% lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft, as well as around 50% lower NOx emissions than industry standards, the A220 is a great aircraft for regional as well as long-distance routes operations. The latest agreement lifts the total number of firm orders for the A220 above 700.

With this order, ACG is supporting the recently launched multi-million dollar ESG fund initiative by Airbus that will contribute towards investment into sustainable aviation development projects.

Singapore, 14 February 2022

