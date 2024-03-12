AviaAM Leasing is to induct a second Boeing 777-300ER for P2F conversion

AviaAM Leasing, a global aviation holding company engaged in tailored aircraft leasing and trading services, has announced that it has transported its second Boeing 777-300ER for passenger-to-freighter conversion. Performing the conversion will be Mammoth Freighters LLC, a Boeing Licensee for the Boeing 777-300ER P2F conversions.

On February 28th, 2024, the aircraft has been ferried to Aspire MRO’s state-of-the-art facility at Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas.

Upon redelivery, the aircraft will be able to carry 99.79 tonnes of cargo on transatlantic routes and is expected to serve EU-USA or China-EU trunk routes.

It is the second conversion in a six aircraft order.