AviaAM Leasing delivers third 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter to Bluebird Nordic

AviaAM Leasing, a global aviation holding company engaged in tailored aircraft leasing and trading services, has announced its third delivery of a 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

The aircraft has joined the fleet of Bluebird Nordic, a rapidly growing Iceland-based cargo airline, offering ACMI and full-service cargo services. The continued cooperation between both companies – which are a part of Avia Solutions Group, a leading global end-to-end capacity provider – is assisting the lessee in continuously reaching the step-by-step fleet expansion goals.

The Boeing 737-800 underwent the Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion works provided by Boeing at Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (STAECO) facility in Jinan (TNA), China.