AviaAM Leasing delivers one more B737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter to Bluebird Nordic

AviaAM Leasing, a global aviation holding company engaged in tailored aircraft leasing and trading services, has announced the delivery of a second B737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter to Bluebird Nordic – a rapidly growing Iceland-based cargo airline, offering ACMI and Full-service Cargo services.

As both companies are part of Avia Solutions Group, a leading global aerospace services group, the strategic synergy between AviaAM Leasing and Bluebird Nordic allows the lessee to continue accomplishing ambitious expansion plans.

The B737-800BCF aircraft was converted to freighter configuration by Boeing at the Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company (GAMECO) facility in Guangzhou, China.

AviaAM Leasing plans to have 25 converted aircraft of different types in the upcoming four years.