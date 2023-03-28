AviaAM Leasing delivers fourth 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter to Icelandic lessee Bluebird Nordic

AviaAM Leasing, a global aviation holding company engaged in tailored aircraft leasing and trading services, has announced another delivery of a 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter. This is the fourth aircraft in the Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion programme.

Newly converted aircraft has joined the fleet of Bluebird Nordic, an Icelandic ACMI leasing and cargo airline. Both companies in cooperation are part of Avia Solutions Group, the leading aviation business group, and the largest global provider with a fleet of 165 aircraft. With this partnership, AviaAM Leasing is assisting the airline in continuously reaching the step-by-step fleet expansion goals.

The Boeing 737-800 bearing serial number 29790 underwent the Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion works provided by Boeing at Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (STAECO) facility in Jinan (TNA), China.