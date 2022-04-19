AviaAM Leasing acquires Boeing 737-800 for Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion

AviaAM Leasing, a global aviation holding company engaged in tailored aircraft leasing and trading services, continues its Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion project, acquiring one more Boeing 737-800.

Since the beginning of AviaAM Leasing’s Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion project in March 2021, when the first Boeing 737-800 was acquired, the company has been successfully expanding the list of their assets. Now one more Boeing 737-800 aircraft has been purchased with the goal of converting it into a marketable freighter aircraft, taking the business one more step closer to its commitment of having 25 converted aircraft of different types in the upcoming four years.

The aircraft was already ferried to the Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (STAECO) facility in Jinan (TNA), China, where in the upcoming four months it will undergo passenger-to-freighter conversion works provided by Boeing.

Tadas Goberis, the CEO and Chairman at AviaAM Leasing, commented on the project: “I believe that the already booming cargo market still has a lot of potential for development, therefore our Passenger-to-Freighter conversion project is an exciting and promising opportunity for AviaAM Leasing. While such an undertaking is requiring intricate planning and complex solutions, I trust that it will aid in our efforts to expand our presence in the air cargo market, further strengthening our position as a reliable and world-class leasing and trading services provider.”

This is the fourth Boeing 737-800 inducted to cargo conversion, with the first two already delivered to the lessee and successfully operated by Bluebird Nordic, and one more soon to be delivered for operations.