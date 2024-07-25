Avation leases new ATR 72-600 to Japanese start-up JCAS Airways

Singapore-based lessor Avation PLC has signed a Letter of Intent with Japanese startup airline JCAS Airways for the lease of an ATR 72-600 aircraft. This agreement marks JCAS Airways’ commitment to launching operations with the new generation turboprop, with delivery scheduled for the end of 2025. The initial routes will connect Kansai to Toyama and Yonago.

This lease is part of a recent order by Avation for 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft, reflecting the dynamic regional market and the attractiveness of ATR aircraft. The ATR 72-600 is known for its exceptional fuel efficiency, versatility, and ability to operate in challenging environments, making it an ideal choice for expanding regional connectivity in Japan.

Seiji Shirane, CEO of JCAS Airways, highlighted the importance of regional air links for Japanese communities, emphasising the airline’s role in boosting the economy and maintaining essential connections. Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman of Avation PLC, praised JCAS Airways’ choice, noting the ATR 72-600’s low carbon footprint and compatibility with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Alexis Vidal, ATR’s SVP Commercial, expressed excitement over the partnership, underscoring the ATR 72-600’s unmatched performance and the support ATR will provide to JCAS Airways. The addition of this aircraft aims to enhance regional connectivity across Japan’s vast archipelago, supporting trade, commerce, healthcare, and education.

ATR is committed to supporting Avation and JCAS throughout the delivery process to ensure a successful launch of operations, reinforcing the vital connectivity for Japan’s numerous islands.