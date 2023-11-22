Lessor Air Lease Corporation announces delivery of first of eight new Airbus A321neo aircraft to LATAM Airlines

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) announced one new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft delivered to LATAM Airlines. This A321-200neo aircraft is the first of eight new Airbus A321s confirmed to be delivered to the South American carrier from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

Two A321-200neos are scheduled to be delivered to the airline from ALC in 2023 and 2024, followed by five A321 XLRs starting in 2025 through 2026.

“ALC is pleased to announce our first A321-200neo delivery to LATAM Airlines today,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “With this new A321-200neo aircraft, LATAM adds to the airline’s fleet modernisation programme by obtaining the most advanced technology aircraft to optimise and grow the carrier’s expanding international route network.”