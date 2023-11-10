ITA Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A321neo

ITA Airways has taken delivery of its first A321neo on lease from Air Lease Corporation from Airbus’ Hamburg production facilities. This latest addition further consolidates ITA Airways’ all-Airbus fleet strategy, which currently stands at 81 aircraft, and includes latest generation A220, A320neo, A330neo and A350 aircraft.

ITA Airways’ A321neo, which will serve the airline’s medium haul routes, is fitted with a three class configuration including 12 Business Class full flat beds with direct aisle access, 12 Premium Economy seats in 4-abreast, and 141 Economy seats of which 12 are dedicated to Comfort Economy.

ITA Airways’ A321neo aircraft features Airbus’ Airspace cabin design, which includes new XL overhead bins and customised interior lighting based on the latest full-LED technologies to help reduce jet lag. In addition, to enhance the passenger experience, each seat is equipped with the latest generation in-flight entertainment system with individual screens and on-demand content.

The A321neo is the largest aircraft in Airbus’ A320neo Family, offering unparalleled range and performance. By incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings a 50% noise reduction and more than 20% fuel savings and CO? reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft. Having the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky, the aircraft is the perfect contender for maximising comfort.

To date more than 5,500 A321neos have been ordered by customers across the globe.

Hamburg, 10 November 2023

