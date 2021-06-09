First Airbus A350 delivery to start-up Spanish airline world2fly 

World2fly, the new long-haul airline recently founded by the Spanish hotel company Iberostar, has taken delivery of the first of two A350-900s on lease from Air Lease Corporation, becoming the latest operator of the world’s most efficient large widebody aircraft.

The airline, based on the Balearic island of Mallorca, will operate the two leased A350-900 aircraft on long-haul routes from Madrid to leisure destinations, such as Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Cancun (Mexico) and La Habana (Cuba).

World2fly’s A350-900s feature a modern and highly comfortable single-class cabin layout with 432 seats. Passengers will enjoy more personal space, wide seats and absolute well-being onboard and appreciate the latest-generation in-flight entertainment and connectivity. The A350 Airspace cabin is the quietest of any twin-aisle aircraft and offers passengers and crew the best flying experience.

The Airbus A350’s clean-sheet design features state-of-the-art aerodynamics, a carbon-fibre fuselage and wings, plus the most fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Together, these latest technologies translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency and sustainability for World2fly, with a 25% reduction in fuel-burn and CO2 emissions compared to previous generation twin-aisle aircraft.

By the end of May 2021, the A350 Family had received 915 orders from 49 customers, making it the reference large widebody family for the next decades.

Toulouse, 09 June 2021