Air Lease Corporation leases two new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to LOT Polish Airlines

Today, Air Lease Corporation (ALC) announced long-term lease placements for two new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with LOT Polish Airlines. Both aircraft are scheduled to deliver to LOT in mid-2024 and will add to the 11 Boeing 737-8s and one 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft already on lease from ALC.

“We are pleased to further expand our long-term relationship with LOT by leasing the airline an additional two new 737-8 jet aircraft. ALC has played an important strategic role in LOT’s fleet modernization program, as LOT’s largest lessor, and these 737-8s will further enhance the airline’s fleet and network capabilities with new fuel-efficient narrowbody aircraft,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation.