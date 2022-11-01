Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of three new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Aeroitalia

Today Air Lease Corporation announced long-term lease placements for three new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Aeroitalia. These three new Boeing aircraft are scheduled to deliver to the Italian airline from ALC’s order book with Boeing beginning in 2023 through 2024.

“We are very pleased to announce this placement of three new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Aeroitalia,” said Steven F. Udvar–Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The capabilities of the Boeing 737-8 will greatly enhance Aeroitalia’s operational efficiency and expanding fleet with the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft.”

“With this placement, Aeroitalia’s team of seasoned airline industry veterans are prudently growing their fleet and operations to meet the needs of the airline’s steadily growing business,” said AJ Abedin, Vice President of Marketing at Air Lease Corporation.

Gaetano Intrieri, Chief Executive Officer of Aeroitalia, added: “With this lease agreement, we strengthen our business relations with ALC. We consider this deal a very important step for Aeroitalia in its plan for sustainable green growth and to support the Italian market. Our team is very proud of the support and trust we have received from ALC, one of the most important worldwide lessors. Let me give a special thanks to Mr Hazy for believing in our project.”

LOS ANGELES, California, November 1, 2022