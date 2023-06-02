Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of four new Airbus A220-300 aircraft with Czech Airlines

Air Lease Corporation announced long-term lease placements for four new Airbus A220-300 aircraft with Czech Airlines. All four aircraft are scheduled to deliver to the European airline in 2024 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“We are pleased to announce this lease placement for four new Airbus A220 aircraft with Czech Airlines,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “As the first to introduce the A220 to the airline, ALC looks forward to working with Czech Airlines long-term to modernise and enhance the airline’s fleet with the most technologically advanced and fuel-efficient new aircraft.”

Petr Kudela, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Czech Airlines added: “These ALC A220s will greatly enhance our airline’s operational strength as we modernise our fleet with highly efficient and environmentally friendly single-aisle aircraft. Czech Airlines is pleased to launch the cooperation with the ALC team at the time we celebrate our 100th anniversary in October 2023. Thanks to a brand-new cabin configuration, the aircraft offers best-in-class comfort for short- and medium-haul flights. I am, therefore, convinced that this step will be appreciated particularly by our customers.”

LOS ANGELES, California, June 1, 2023