Air Lease Corporation announces delivery of first of 25 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to Malaysia Airlines Berhad

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) announced today the first of 25 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft delivered to Malaysia Airlines Berhad from ALC’s order book with Boeing. Featuring CFM LEAP 1B-27 engines, this new Boeing aircraft is the first 737-8 addition to Malaysia Airlines’ fleet.

“We are thrilled to announce ALC’s first of 25 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft delivered to Malaysia Airlines,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “Our significant deal for 25 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with MAB is a milestone transaction that demonstrates ALC’s commitment to the national carrier’s long-term fleet modernisation and sustainability program. We are honoured to be the first to introduce the 737-8 to the airline.”

This Boeing 737 aircraft joins six Airbus A350-900 aircraft currently on long-term lease to the airline from ALC.