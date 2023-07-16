Air Lease Corporation activity update for the second quarter of 2023: 448 owned aircraft and 80 managed ones

Air Lease Corporation announced an update on aircraft investments, sales activities, and financing occurring in the second quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, ALC’s fleet was comprised of 448 owned aircraft and 80 managed aircraft, with 359 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2029.

Aircraft Investments

Delivered 19 new aircraft from ALC’s order book including three Airbus A220-300s, two Airbus A320neos, seven Airbus A321neos, two Airbus A330-900neos, one Airbus A350-900, one Airbus A350-1000, two Boeing 737-9s, and one Boeing 787-9.

Aircraft investments in the quarter totaled approximately $1.5 billion.

Sales

Sold eight aircraft to third-party buyers.

Aircraft sales for the quarter totaled approximately $600 million.

Financing