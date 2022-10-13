Aero Capital Solutions and SmartLynx announce A321 Freighter partnership with 4 deliveries in 1H 2023

Aero Capital Solutions, Inc. (ACS), a leading mid-life narrowbody aircraft and engine lessor, has announced the launch of its Airbus A321 freighter conversion programme, as a complement to its current 40-aircraft B737-800SF P2F programme. The A321F programme is being launched in partnership with SmartLynx Airlines, one of the most experienced A321 freighter operators in the world. The addition of the programme further exemplifies ACS’s specialisation and expertise in the narrowbody freighter market.

The first four A321s of the joint programme have already been initiated through sale lease-back between the parties, where ACS acts as a lessor and financier, while SmartLynx efficiently operates the aircraft after conversion completion.

Upon deliveries of the additional four freighters, the SmartLynx A321F fleet will reach up to 15 units. The cargo operator’s intended freighter fleet growth aligns with ACS’ expanding freighter fleet.

SmartLynx CEO, Zygimantas Surintas said, “ACS and SmartLynx have a long-established relationship surrounding passenger aircraft, and we’re excited to continue to work together as we expand our market-leading A321F capacity and work towards the fleet modernisation. The aircraft are highly efficient with lower operating cost and fuel burn advantage in comparison to the legacy aircraft, such as the B757, making them substantially more environmentally friendly. ACS’s unique mix of hands-on mid-life aircraft expertise, freighter conversion knowledge, and engine support is an excellent fit for SmartLynx.”

Jason Barany, CEO and Founder of ACS, said, “We are eager to break into the A321 market with SmartLynx being our kick-off customer. We deeply value our relationship with SmartLynx and we look forward to helping them grow their A321 freighter fleet.”