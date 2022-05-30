Flybe announces agreement with Aergo Capital for additional De Havilland Canada DHC 8-400 aircraft

Flybe Ltd is now operating the first of five Aergo Capital De Havilland-Canada DHC8-400 aircraft under long-term leases that will enable the airline to continue growing its planned fleet to a total of 32 aircraft over the next few years.

Dave Pflieger, CEO of Flybe Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Aergo Capital as we take delivery of additional DHC8-400s and grow our fleet with more of these aircraft that are very popular with our customers. Passenger comfort (no middle seat ever!) and environmental sustainability have been a key focus area for Flybe from day one, and those are some of the reasons why we selected the DHC8-400 for our fleet. In short, these planes are comfortable, fast, and quiet, and they can complete short journeys almost as quickly as a regional jet, but with 35% per seat lower CO2 emissions.”

Fred Browne, Chief Executive Officer of Aergo, commented: “Aergo is delighted to successfully complete the delivery of the first DHC8-400 to Flybe. We are pleased this delivery will help Flybe reach their environmental sustainability objectives and we look forward to delivering the remaining aircraft as we continue building our relationship with Flybe.”