AerCap Holdings N.V. today announced that its shareholders have approved the previously announced acquisition of GE Capital Aviation Services (“GECAS”), a General Electric business, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

The transaction remains subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals and to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

All other proposals made to the shareholders at the Annual Meeting were approved.

DUBLIN – Wednesday, May 12, 2021