Lessor AerCap signs lease agreements with Fly Meta for four Boeing 777-300ERSF aircraft

AerCap Holdings N.V. announced it has signed lease agreements for four Boeing 777-300ERSF aircraft with Hong Kong-based global air cargo charter company, Fly Meta. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver in 2024 through 2025.

The Boeing 777-300ERSF, also known as ‘The Big Twin’, is the first passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion programme of the Boeing 777-300ER and will be the largest twin-engine freighter when it enters service this year.

“AerCap is delighted to welcome Fly Meta as a new customer to the 777-300ERSF ‘The Big Twin’ freighter conversion programme,” said Rich Greener, the Head of AerCap Cargo. “With 25% more capacity than today’s smaller twin-engine long-haul freighters, the Big Twin offers significant cost efficiencies, superior range, and outstanding operational commonality, and is, therefore, the ideal aircraft to support Fly Meta’s growing widebody freighter fleet.”

“We are thrilled to sign these lease agreements with AerCap for four Boeing 777-300ERSF freighter aircraft. We are confident that the situation will change for the better as China lifts its Covid restrictions, and that the cargo market will grow steadily over the coming years. We believe that the volume capabilities and greater cost efficiencies of the 777-300ERSF will give us a competitive advantage in the market,” said Helen Chen, the CEO of Fly Meta.

AerCap Cargo and Israel Aerospace Industries Group (IAI) launched the 777-300ERSF conversion program in 2019, known as ‘The Big Twin’. Today, AerCap Cargo has a firm order book of 20 Boeing 777-300ERSF aircraft and a further ten options. The first aircraft is expected to deliver in the first half of 2023 to US cargo airline, Kalitta Air.