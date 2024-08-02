Lessor AerCap delivers first Airbus A321neo aircraft to AirAsia in major fleet expansion

AerCap Holdings N.V. announced the delivery of the first three of fifteen new Airbus A321neo aircraft to AirAsia Group. The remaining twelve aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025.

To celebrate this milestone and the expansion of AirAsia’s fleet to 200 aircraft, a special ceremony was held at AirAsia’s headquarters, RedQ in Malaysia. The event was attended by notable figures including Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Transport, Yang Berhormat Datuk Haji Hasbi bin Haji Habibollah, and senior representatives from AirAsia and Airbus.

Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap, remarked, “Our partnership with AirAsia spans nearly 30 years. These A321neo aircraft will enhance AirAsia’s fleet efficiency and support its regional expansion. We congratulate the entire AirAsia team and wish them continued success.”

Bo Lingam, CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, emphasised the significance of this delivery year, aligning with increased demand forecasts. “The new A321neo aircraft are pivotal for expanding our route network and operational efficiency. With AerCap’s support and Airbus’s instrumental role, we expect our fleet to exceed 300 aircraft within five years, aiming to connect Asean with the world as the first low-cost network carrier.”

This expansion is set to bolster AirAsia’s Fly-Thru services, anticipating an increase in Fly-Thru guests from 18% to 25% by 2025, and projecting over 100 million passengers annually within five years.