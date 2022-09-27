Boeing Delivers on 100th 737-800 BCF Order to AerCap

AerCap Cargo was the first BCF customer and is the largest lessor of the 737-800BCF

AerCap Cargo Head: E-Commerce growth fuels increased demand for 737-800BCF

Boeing has more than 250 orders and commitments from over 20 customers

Boeing and AerCap today announced the milestone delivery of the 100th contracted 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) to the world’s largest lessor, AerCap. The 100th 737-800BCF was converted at Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co. Ltd., (BSAS), home to the first 737-800BCF conversion line.

AerCap Cargo has leased the aircraft to GOL Linhas Aéreas, as part of the growth strategy and logistics solution of GOLLOG, GOL´s logistics business unit. GOL will operate the freighter for a Latin American e-commerce company.

“We are delighted to be a part of this significant milestone with our partners at Boeing,” said Rich Greener, Head of AerCap Cargo. “Since launching the 737-800BCF programme with Boeing in 2016, the e-commerce market has grown at a phenomenal rate with increased demand from e-commerce retail businesses. Thanks to its versatility and reliability, the 737-800BCF is becoming the workhorse for express air cargo and e-commerce networks.”

In 2016, AerCap Cargo was the launch customer for Boeing’s 737-800BCF programme. Today, AerCap Cargo has the largest fleet of 737-800BCFs with 65 firm orders and nine options.

“We are honoured to celebrate this milestone with AerCap Cargo, a customer that has been an integral part of the 737-800BCF programme’s success since programme launch,” said Kate Schaefer, vice president of Boeing’s Commercial Modifications, Engineering & Specialty Products business. “Across five continents, our customers’ 737-800BCF utilisation hours are far surpassing those of the previous generation fleet. It’s a testament to the important role these freighters play in unlocking market opportunities for our air cargo operators and their customers.”

Since the programme launch, BSAS has added a second conversion line for the 737-800BCF. It is now one of five global sites in three countries with 737-800BCF conversion capacity.

With up to 20% lower fuel use and CO2 emissions per tonne, 737-800BCF operators are carrying more payload with less fuel. The in-service 737-800BCF fleet has already logged more than 70,000 flights, with an average utilisation of 7 hours per day, more than double the typical utilisation of older generation freighters in the same size category.

The 737-800BCF is the market leader with more than 250 orders and commitments from over 20 customers.

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/