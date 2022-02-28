Aircraft lessors to collect their aircraft and to leave Russia together with equipment manufacturers

André Orban
European aircraft lessors must collect their aircraft from Russia by the end of March. This means hundreds of planes with an estimated value of $5 billion, and this is an unparalleled logistical challenge.

AerCap, the world’s largest aircraft leasing company, SMBC Aviation Capital, owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, and Avolon, owned by Bohai Leasing, are the companies most affected.

Rolls-Royce, the jet engine manufacturer, told it will suspend all its activities with Russian aviation at the end of February 2022.

