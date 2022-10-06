AerCap signs retention and lease extension agreements with SAS for 6 Airbus A320 aircraft

AerCap Holdings N.V. announced that it has signed agreements with SAS AB for the retention and lease extension of six Airbus A320 aircraft.

“We are delighted to support SAS as it implements its business transformation plan, ‘SAS FORWARD’, through a voluntary chapter 11 process which is expected to lead to a financially stable and profitable airline. These aircraft will help to support SAS with its objectives of being a highly competitive and operationally efficient airline,” said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, AerCap. “SAS has been a long-time customer of AerCap, and we wish Anko van der Werff and all the SAS team every success and we look forward to building on our partnership for many years to come.”

October 5, 2022