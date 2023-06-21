AerCap signs leaseagreements with EL AL for two new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

AerCap Holdings N.V. announced today at the Paris Air Show it has signed lease agreements with EL AL for two new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026.

AerCap is the world’s largest 787 owner, with 126 aircraft owned, managed and on order.

Speaking during the announcement ceremony, AerCap’s Chief Executive Officer Aengus Kelly said, “AerCap is delighted to partner with EL AL on this deal following the long history of successful cooperation between our two companies. We are very pleased to support EL AL’s ongoing fleet modernization program with the lease of these two new 787s and help them meet their sustainability commitments. We wish Dina Ben Tal Ganancia and all the team at EL AL continued success.”

Dina Ben Tal Ganancia, EL AL’s Chief Executive Officer said, “As part of EL AL’s strategic implementation plan, we signed an important agreement today for the lease of two new 787-9 Dreamliners, that will join EL AL’s wide-body fleet in 2025 and 2026. These advanced aircrafts will be the 18th and 19th aircraft in our fleet. In order to meet our business goals, set in the strategic plan, we are required to adjust our acquisition plan, and I am pleased to sign this agreement today, which is another step towards realizing the goals for our fleet. These aircraft enable us to expand our route network and add more attractive destinations for our customers. I would like to thank our partners at AERCAP and Boeing for their support and partnership along the way.”