AerCap signs lease agreements with PT Rusky Aero Indonesia for two 737-800BCF – Boeing Converted Freighters

AerCap Holdings N.V. announced it has signed lease agreements for two 737-800BCF (Boeing Converted Freighters) with the newly launched cargo airline, PT Rusky Aero Indonesia, operating as Raindo United Services (“Raindo”).

Attending the announcement ceremony were the Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore, His Excellency Suryo Pratomo, Founder of Raindo, Benny Rustanto and Co-Founders of Raindo, Muhammad Surya, Bambang Sujatmiko, Captain Yudhi Fadjari, Dodi Abdul Kadir, Hans Nugroho, Febiantori and AerCap’s Head of Leasing Asia Pacific, Emmanuel Herinckx.

The first passenger-to-freighter conversion will be completed by Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co. Ltd. (BSAS), and the second by Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. (STAECO).

“We are very pleased to welcome Raindo as a new customer to AerCap and to lease them their very first aircraft,” said Richard Greener, the Head of AerCap Cargo. “We wish the team every success as they launch their air cargo operations and look forward to working with them as these aircraft deliver.”

Benny Rustanto, Founder of Raindo United Services, said, “On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to express our gratitude to AerCap for their continuous support and commitment to our partnership. We believe this strategic step will allow us to benefit the community, especially the MSME (Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises) industry in Indonesia, through the seamless and sustainable connectivity logistic delivery experience of Raindo United Services.”

In January 2023, AerCap Cargo marked the delivery of its 50th 737-800BCF. The aircraft was redelivered to GOL Linhas Aéreas. AerCap’s 737-800BCF customers include West Atlantic Group, Amazon Air, GOL, JD.com, Kargo Xpress, ASL, Tianjin Cargo and Longhao Airlines.