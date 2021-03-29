AerCap signs lease agreements with Norse Atlantic Airways for 9 Boeing 787 aircraft

AerCap Holdings N.V. today announced it has signed lease agreements with Norse Atlantic Airways for the lease of six used Boeing 787-9s and three used Boeing 787-8 aircraft. All nine aircraft are powered by Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines and are scheduled to begin delivery during 2021.

Norse Atlantic Airways, based in Norway, plan to launch long-haul low-cost services, connecting major cities in Europe and the USA.

Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap, said, “AerCap is excited to announce the signing of lease agreements for nine Boeing 787 aircraft with Norse Atlantic Airways. With its superior operating characteristics, the 787 is the perfect aircraft for Norse Atlantic Airways to launch a modern long-haul low-cost airline, and we are delighted to be supplying them with their first aircraft. We wish Norse Atlantic Airways every success and look forward to working with them as they roll out their plan in the years to come.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a market leader in AerCap to lease our initial fleet of Dreamliners. Norse Atlantic Airways looks forward to providing our passengers with comfortable, affordable, intercontinental travel aboard these state-of-the-art aircraft.” said Bjørn Tore Larsen, Chief Executive Officer of Norse Atlantic.

Dublin, March 29, 2021