AerCap signs lease agreements with new customer Asky Airlines for two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

AerCap Holdings N.V. today announced it has signed lease agreements for two used Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft with ASKY, The Pan-African Airline, headquartered in Togo. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver June through August 2023.

In attendance at the announcement ceremony were the CEO of ASKY, Esayas W. HAILU, the CEO of AerCap, Aengus Kelly, the Board Chairman of Ethiopian Airlines Group and Aviation Advisor to Togo, Mr Girma Wake, Board members of ASKY, and other distinguished guests.

“We are delighted to welcome ASKY as a new customer to AerCap and particularly pleased to place the first MAX in Togo,” said Aengus Kelly, the CEO of AerCap. “AerCap is the largest lessor in Africa with 14 airline customers on the continent, and we are pleased to continue to support the growth and development of African aviation. We wish the ASKY team every success and look forward to working with them as these aircraft deliver.”

“I consider it an honour to introduce state-of-the-art B737-8 MAX aircraft into the ASKY fleet, which will support our wide regional network in our continuous endeavour to serve our esteemed customers,” remarked Esayas W. HAILU, the CEO of ASKY. “I am confident that the introduction of B737-8 MAX will further enhance ASKY’s brand image before the eyes of the travelling public. It feels great to be the region’s leading customer to AerCap, the world’s largest owner of commercial aircraft.”