AerCap signs lease agreements for two Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter aircraft with Swiftair

AerCap Holdings N.V. has signed lease agreements for two Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) aircraft with Spanish cargo operator Swiftair. The planes will undergo conversion by Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW) in Singapore and will be delivered to Swiftair in April and June 2024.

Swiftair plans to use these aircraft across Europe and Africa for its international logistics services.

AerCap’s Head of Cargo highlighted the A321P2F’s superior economics and efficiency, expressing excitement about the partnership with Swiftair. The CEO of Swiftair emphasised the significance of these new aircraft in their fleet renewal programme, aiming for more efficient and sustainable growth while meeting carbon reduction targets.

AerCap had previously announced orders for multiple Airbus A321-200P2F conversions with EFW in 2022.