AerCap signs lease agreements for 10 Airbus A320neo and 2 A330neo aircraft with ITA Airways

AerCap Holdings N.V. today announced it has signed lease agreements for ten new Airbus A320neo aircraft and two new Airbus A330neo aircraft with ITA Airways. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver beginning in 2023 through 2024. The integration of these new aircraft is in line with the fleet plan of the Italian flag carrier.

Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap, said, “We are very pleased to expand our relationship with ITA Airways through the lease of these twelve advanced-technology Airbus A320neo and A330neo aircraft. These aircraft will enable ITA Airways to expand its network, whilst advancing its commitment to maintaining an environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient fleet. We thank the team at ITA Airways for the confidence they have placed in AerCap, and we look forward to building the partnership for many years to come.”

Francesco Presicce, Chief Technology Officer of ITA Airways, said: “The integration of these new aircraft is perfectly in line with the Company’s fleet plan. This agreement represents a further step in our strategy of building a new environmental-friendly fleet with leading-edge technologies which will optimise efficiency, and quality of service and significantly reduce the environmental impact. ITA Airways places the best customer service at the centre of its strategy with a strong focus on sustainability. The collaboration with AerCap allows us to improve cost efficiencies across our fleet. I wish to thank the AerCap team for their cooperation.”

DUBLIN – April 1, 2022