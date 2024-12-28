AerCap partners with TAAG Angola Airlines for Boeing 787-9 lease

AerCap Holdings has signed a sale and leaseback agreement with TAAG Angola Airlines for a new Boeing 787-9, set for delivery in February 2025. This marks TAAG’s first 787-9 acquisition as part of its fleet modernisation strategy.

AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly highlighted the 787’s fuel efficiency and its role in supporting TAAG’s expanded network across Africa, Europe, and Asia. TAAG CEO Nelson de Oliveira emphasised the aircraft’s alignment with the airline’s goals of sustainability, cost efficiency, and enhanced passenger comfort, further strengthening connections between Angola and international destinations.