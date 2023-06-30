AerCap announces lease placement of three Embraer E195-E1 aircraft with Airlink

AerCap Holdings N.V. announced lease placements with Airlink, the largest regional airline in Southern Africa, for three used Embraer E195-E1 aircraft. The first aircraft was delivered in March, while the second and third aircraft are scheduled for delivery in July 2023.

“We are very pleased to welcome Airlink as a new customer to AerCap with the lease of three E195 aircraft,” said Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. “We wish all the team at Airlink every success and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

“Airlink is on a steady growth path, expanding its network, schedule and market share. With AerCap’s support on these leases, we will be able to maintain this upward trajectory. The efficiencies derived from continuity across our fleet will help us contain costs and continue providing great value and affordable air travel to our customers,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.