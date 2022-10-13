AerCap announces agreement with EFW for up to 30 Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter conversions

AerCap Holdings N.V. announced today it has placed firm orders for 15 Airbus A321-200 Passenger to Freighter (P2F) aircraft conversions and an option for a further 15 A321P2F conversions with Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH ‘EFW’. The aircraft are from AerCap’s A321 passenger portfolio and are expected to begin delivery in 2023 through 2025.

“Extending the life of our A321 fleet will complement the Cargo portfolio and meet the strong demand from our diverse customer base, from which we’ve seen a significant appetite for this freighter,” said Rich Greener, Head of AerCap Cargo. “The A321 freighter is the best-in-class and most fuel-efficient aircraft to replace the B757-200 freighter. This transaction is in line with our cargo portfolio strategy of diversifying our fleet with improved economics and returns. We look forward to working with the EFW team on this program and thank them for the trust they have placed in AerCap.”

“We are glad to finalize the agreement with AerCap on the A321P2F conversions,” says Jordi Boto, CEO of EFW. “Our young A320P2F family program has gone from strength to strength and gained traction very quickly in the market with a dozen aircraft already in operation.”

DUBLIN – October 13, 2022