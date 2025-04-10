Three more airports join World’s largest remote tower centre in Bodø, Norway

Avinor has successfully transferred air traffic control operations at Molde, Leknes, and Sandnessjøen airports to its Remote Tower Centre in Bodø, bringing the total number of remotely operated towers to 14—the most in the world.

This marks a significant step in modernising Norwegian air navigation, using advanced camera and communication technology developed by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Indra Navia. The towers, previously operated locally since the 1960s and 70s, are now part of a streamlined, centralised system.

AFIS officers from the three airports have joined the Bodø team after completing extensive training. The transfer was delayed slightly due to technical upgrades, but the system is now fully stable.

Remote towers increase efficiency, reduce costs, and maintain high safety standards, with proven performance since 2019. Avinor plans to operate 21 towers remotely by 2027, as part of a broader effort to modernise infrastructure and close financial gaps.

Avinor’s Bodø centre continues to attract global interest as a pioneer in air traffic digitalisation.