Swiss airspace reopened after being closed several hours due to computer outage

Closed this Wednesday morning, Swiss airspace is reopened

Swiss airspace “is reopened“, Skyguide, the air navigation service provider responsible for air traffic control in the Alpine country, announced on Wednesday morning, after a total closure of all traffic due to a computer outage lasting several hours.

“The technical malfunction at Skyguide has been resolved. The airspace closure was lifted at 8.30 am. Swiss airspace is now open again and air traffic over Switzerland and operations at the national airports of Geneva and Zurich are resuming,” wrote Skyguide in a tweet, without specifying the origin of the breakdown.